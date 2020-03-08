Public meeting on Big Game Management Plan 2020-2030

BETHEL, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is holding a public meeting March 18 in Bethel to answer questions and record public comment on the proposed 2020-2030 Big Game Plan.

The meeting will be at the White River Valley School, 273 Pleasant St., Bethel Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. People are urged to review the document prior to attending so they can share their comments to the department.

Vermont’s 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan will guide deer, bear, moose, and wild turkey management over the next decade. The draft plan identifies the issues these species face, such as habitat loss and disease, it establishes sustainable population and management goals, and it prescribes the strategies needed to achieve those goals.

While these strategies act as a road map for regulation development, the 2020-2030 Big Game Plan is not a regulation setting document.

“The 2020-2030 plan is the culmination of two years of public survey data, biological data, public meetings, and department thinking,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter. “These are four very important species to Vermont, and we welcome comments from all Vermonters prior to finalizing the plan.”

The plan is updated every decade and the previous plan is set to expire.

The draft 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan is available on Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com, and the department would like to receive comments by Friday, April 3. Comments can be submitted electronically to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov or by mail to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, One National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620.