Public deer, moose hearings in March

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Hunters, landowners, and anyone else interested in deer and moose should plan on attending the Vermont Fish and Wildlife public hearings being held in March.

The hearings will include results of Vermont’s 2019 deer seasons and prospects for hunting next fall as well as an opportunity for people to provide their observations and opinions regarding deer. The hearings held March 19, 23, and 24 will also include information about the proposed moose hunt to improve the health of moose in Wildlife Management Unit E in the northeastern corner of Vermont.

The hearings are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. as follows: