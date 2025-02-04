Public comment period opens for hydro dams

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (VT DEC) is in the process of releasing draft 401 Water Quality Certifications for the Wilder, Bellows Falls, and Vernon dams, owned by Great River Hydro. These are being released in succession, with public comments due on the draft for Wilder by Feb. 6, Bellows Falls by Feb. 26, and Vernon, which will be released shortly, sometime in March. This is the only opportunity for the public to comment on what the VT DEC will require as conditions in the federal licenses that will affect over 120 miles of the Connecticut River – between Newbury and Vernon, Vt. – for the next 40 years.

Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC) has read the draft 401s for Wilder and Bellows Falls, and is concerned that appropriate conditions to protect water quality and recreational access for the Connecticut River are not adequate as proposed. It is imperative that the public comment on this process to make sure that the VT DEC is doing all that they can to protect this resource for the people of the State.

Anyone who uses and enjoys the Connecticut River has a vested interest in how this resource is affected by the hydroelectric facilities. Commenting allows residents to illustrate the importance of protecting the Connecticut River.

The public comment period ends Thursday, Feb. 6, at 4:30 p.m., for the Wilder Dam; and Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 p.m., for the Bellows Falls Dam. The public hearing for the Bellows Fall Dam will be held on Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m., in the Lower Theater at town hall, 7 The Square, Bellows Falls.

The notification of public comment period, draft 401 Water Quality Certification, and the portal for submitting comments can be accessed through the Vermont Environmental Notice Bulletin. Search for “Wilder,” “Bellows Falls,” or “Vernon” as the activity name.