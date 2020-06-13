Proposed invasive plant control measures

REGION – The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation proposes to conduct treatments to control invasive exotic plants on properties owned by the state of Vermont in Windsor and Windham counties. These will include but are not limited to: Roaring Brook Wildlife Management Area in Vernon, Dorand State Forest in Rockingham, Mount Ascutney State Park and Windsor Grasslands Wildlife Management Area in Weathersfield and Windsor, and Amity Pond Natural Area in Pomfret. The proposed treatment area will not exceed 30 acres in size total. Application will include foliar and cut stem methods utilizing Round-up, Rodeo, or Triclopyr. Treatment will occur between June 1 and Oct. 1, 2020, and each site will have signage displayed for additional public notice.