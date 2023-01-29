Preserving and honoring our trees

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In Vermont, trees are the background wherever we look. Like the flowers and vegetables we tend in our gardens, trees need care and nurturing. Trees serve many purposes: they produce fresh oxygen, help us produce fuel, and even supply us with food. Trees are critical to keeping our climate cool while offering shade, shelter, and habitats for forest-dwelling animals and insects.

Green Mountain Gardeners (GMG) invites you to join your neighbors and local gardeners for “Preserving and Caring for Our Trees” with Jeromy Gardner, Arborist and Conservationist, on Monday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m. Learn about the importance of tree health and how to properly plant a tree for long-term plant success. The presentation is open to the public and will take place at the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad Building, 6068 Vermont RT. 100, Londonderry, Vt.

Mr. Gardner, Arborist Representative at Bartlett Tree Experts in Manchester, Vt., earned his bachelor’s degree in Forestry at Paul Smith College. He is a Certified Arborist with deep community roots. He volunteers for the Manchester Arbor Day Celebration, serves as a board member for the American Chestnut Foundation and is a trustee at Merck Forest and Farmland Center. Mr. Gardner takes great pride in preserving some of Vermont’s oldest and most historically significant trees.

In addition to light refreshments, there will be ample time for your questions and discussions with Mr. Gardner. What a terrific opportunity to learn and share information about one of Vermont’s most important resources.

The GMG is pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to everyone in our community. If you would like to attend, please R.S.V.P. by Feb. 3 to Jessica Clapp: winterspellpilates@gmail.com.

Information about Green Mountain Gardeners, can be found at their website: www.greenmountaingardeners.net.