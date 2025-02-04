Conservation Camp scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Precision Valley Fish and Game Association is once again offering scholarships for youth ages 12-16 who wish to attend Green Mountain Conservation Camp.

This camp, offered each year, is a wonderful opportunity for youth who want to learn more about the outdoors, and campers will receive their Vermont hunter education and bowhunter education certifications. Advanced sessions are available for those who have already attended the basic session.

If you are interested in attending, please contact Kyle Chivers at 802-302-4113, or Louis White at 802-289-3416. You will need a Sponsorship Agreement Form completed prior to registration.