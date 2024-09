SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Precision Valley Fish and Game Association will host a celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at 2879 Vermont Route 106, Perkinsville, Vt. Try your skill at target shooting with .22 rifle and pistol, trap shooting, archery, muzzleloaders, and the running deer. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.