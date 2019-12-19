Planning for Emerald Ash Borer, Vermont’s latest invasive pest

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – There will be a community forum, hosted by the Londonderry Conservation Commission, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Londonderry Town Hall, 139 Middletown Rd. This forum is free and open to the public. Learn strategies for dealing with the impending threat to our ash trees.

There will be presentations by Ginger Nickerson, Forest Pest Education coordinator at UVM Extension; Judy Rosovsky, Agency of Agriculture, state entomologist; and Sam Schneski, Windham County forester.

The emerald ash borer has devastated ash trees across the U.S. In October, it was found in Londonderry. Come educate yourself on what to do now that it is here. This presentation sponsored by the town of Londonderry, the Londonderry Conservation Commission, Windham Regional Commission, and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation will help you identify EAB and plan for a future with them in our woods, towns, and yards. This presentation is for everyone, landowners, land managers, Selectboard members, conservation commission members, and anyone who loves the woods and trees of Vermont. For more information on EAB and its whereabouts in Vermont, please go to www.vtinvasives.org.

There is a snow date of Jan. 16.