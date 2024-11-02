Petitions available for local Conservation District Board of Supervisors

REGION – The State Natural Resources Conservation Council chair, Rick Hopkins of East Montpelier, recently announced the availability of nominating petitions for the statewide elections of district supervisors in each of the 14 Natural Resource Conservation Districts. Natural Resources Conservation Districts are local subdivisions of state government established under the state’s Soil Conservation Act to coordinate with landowners and municipalities in applying conservation practices to the land. Conservation Districts sponsor educational, technical, and financial assistance to address water quality and the conservation of natural resources. Conservation Districts offer a unique and powerful vehicle for citizens to become involved with local conservation work and establish programs that protect the environment.

Please visit www.vacd.org for more information about your local conservation district. To have your name placed on the Dec. 9 election ballot for the office of district supervisor, a person must have a minimum of 25 signatures on nominating petitions. Anyone residing within a district may run for office of conservation district supervisor. Anyone owning land and residing within a district may sign a nominating petition. Supervisors for each conservation district board are elected for a term of five years. The deadline for submitting nominating petitions to your local conservation district office is Nov. 8. Nominating petitions and additional information may be obtained by contacting your local conservation district at onrcd1@gmail.com.