TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Community Hope & Action will be hosting a free and all-ages Pancake Flip N’ Earth Friendly Fun event on Saturday, April 29, at the Townshend Church on 46 Common Road, from 9-11a.m., with earth-friendly games and activities on the Townshend Common from 11a.m. – 1 p.m. This event celebrates Earth Day and the Month of the Young Child.

We are in need of volunteers to help with the event and activities. If interested, please contact Elisha Underwood at wrvthrives@gmail.com or 802-365-4700.

The mission of Community Hope & Actions is to instill hope by creating opportunities to support and connect everyone within our community. This event is substance free and is open to people of all ages, from all towns.