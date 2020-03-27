Outdoor recreation, healthy options during COVID-19

MONTPELIER, Vt. – During the current COVID-19 public health crisis, getting outdoors close to home and connecting with nature is an excellent way to help maintain our mental and physical health. Engaging in our favorite outdoor recreation activity – hiking, camping, fishing, biking, hunting, or walking in nature – does wonders for our health and wellbeing. No matter how you enjoy the outdoors, we urge you to practice effective “social distancing” and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep you, your family, and your community safe.

“As more parts of Vermont see closures and recommendations for social distancing, we all need to find ways to manage the stress and uncertainty. A daily walk, run, or hike can provide real benefits to your physical and mental health. Just practice social distancing while doing your favorite activity,” said Forests, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Michael Snyder.

The governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” still allows us to enjoy Vermont’s outdoors. Here are tips to stay safe outdoors during this public health emergency:

Enjoy nature close to home. Walk on your street or a local wood lot as opposed to hopping in the car to visit a favorite spot. Take advantage of nearby fishing holes and bird watching spots, and if you must drive someplace to enjoy nature, drive by yourself or with immediate family members only and try to limit your trip to 10 miles or less.

Don’t crowd. Stay at least six feet away from others when in a public setting, including the outdoors.

Go out only if you’re feeling healthy.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds.

Avoid surfaces that are touched often, such as doorknobs, handrails, and playground equipment.

Please leash your dog.

Engage in low-risk activities: now is not the time to try something extreme and end up in the hospital, taxing an already overburdened health care system.

You can keep up to date on fishing and hunting opportunities which are available at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website or Facebook page, and you can purchase a hunting or fishing licenses online.

Although facilities like restrooms at many areas are currently closed, people are still welcome to enjoy state parks, state forests, and wildlife management areas. We do ask that you follow commonsense behaviors including honoring all signage, treating public areas with respect, and giving people space at gathering points like parking areas.

It is also mud season, so we ask for your help in avoiding our shared trails when they are wet and highly vulnerable to real and lasting damage. At this point, Vermont State Parks are planning to be fully operational later this spring and early summer according to the regular schedule. Some modifications to programs and services may be expected to ensure the safety and health of park visitors and staff. Check the website www.vtstateparks.com for regular updates.