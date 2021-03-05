MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board will hold online public hearings on deer and moose management for 2021 March 23, 25, and 26.

The online public hearings will have department staff and Fish & Wildlife Board members participating. The meetings will start with a 30-minute pre-recorded presentation on the proposed 2021 moose hunting season and current health status of Vermont’s deer herd that is on the Fish & Wildlife website. Public comments and questions will be taken at the electronic meetings and by phone. The department will post written responses on its deer and moose hearing webpage after the hearings.

For more information and to join the online hearings, go to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife website, and click on the “Public Hearings Schedule” on the home page.

In addition to the public hearings, anyone can leave a comment on the proposals with a telephone message by calling 802-265-0043 or by emailing ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. Comments on moose must be received by March 31 and for deer by May 14.