Okemo Valley visitor kiosk updated

LUDLOW, Vt. – The front side of the Okemo Valley Regional Visitor Center information kiosk in Ludlow was recently unveiled with a ribbon cutting ceremony with some of the sponsors. It features a map of Okemo Valley within the state of Vermont, Okemo Valley Magazine, and the new Okemo Valley app.

Sponsors for this updated kiosk were: Jackson Gore Inn, Echo Lake Inn, Timber Inn Motel, Inn at Water’s Edge, Javic Mountain Retreat, Fox Run Hospitality, Coleman Brook Tavern at Jackson Gore, Green Mountain Sugar House, TPW Coffee Bar, Fox Run Golf Club, Smokeshire Design, Engel & Volkers, Four Season’s Sotheby’s International Realty, William Raveis Vermont Properties , Okemo Mountain Resort, President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, Weston Theater, and Crowley Cheese.



The updated back of the Okemo Valley Regional Visitor Center kiosk includes regional events, the Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway, and the discovery map for the region. This back side of the kiosk was sponsored by William Raveis Vermont Properties.

Thank you to Awesome Graphics for the new kiosk, Dreamtree Graphics for the kiosk design work, and Images by Donald Dill for the ribbon cutting ceremony photo.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit, member-driven association, and the voice of more than 300 businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in south central Vermont along the Scenic Route 100 Byway, surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney & Magic mountains. OVRCC includes the communities of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Weathersfield, and Weston. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region, as well as the four-season economy.