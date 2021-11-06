Okemo Mountain School hosts virtual Trot It Off 5K

LUDLOW, Vt. – As a way of connecting with friends near and far, Okemo Mountain School has decided to do a Virtual Trot It Off 5K this year. The run or walk will take place in a location of your choosing anytime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4.

This running or walking race is perfect for the avid runner or the recreational walker hoping to burn off some calories from that extra serving of Thanksgiving pie.

Participate individually or as a team. Enter to win great prizes. Every person that registers to complete the 5K will be entered to win an OMS Big Truck hat. If you send us a photo or video of you participating, you will be entered twice!

Runners, Okemo Mountain School also has a Strava account if you would like to get competitive with your 5K. Proceeds go to the OMS Scholarship Fund. For questions or to submit pictures of your Trot It Off 5K, please email Ashley Belcher at abelcher@okemomountainschool.org.