Okemo donates check to Ludlow Skate Park

LUDLOW, Vt. – Vail Resorts representative, Diane DePalma-Vullo, through an “old-sign” auction, has named the Town of Ludlow Skate Park as one of its donation recipients. A check was presented to Ludlow Recreation Director Nick Miele on Feb. 16 at Dorsey Park.

In December of this past year Okemo auctioned off 30 old trail signs from the mountain. Devoted guests of the mountain rose over $21,000 total and got to take home a piece of mountain history. About half of this, rougly $10,600, was given to the town. Kyle Kostura, terrain maintenance and mountain dispatch manager at Okemo, helped come up with the idea for the auction as his team replaced the trail signs. Bruce Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Okemo, suggested the skate park as a beneficiary of the auction. The rec department and Town of Ludlow are extremely grateful for this donation.