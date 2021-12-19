New fishing regulations begin Jan. 1, 2022

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont’s fishing regulations will look different Jan. 1, 2022. But don’t worry, most of the new regulations have been simplified and provide additional fishing opportunities. If you fish like you have in the past, you will be legal with a few exceptions.

“We’ve worked with our biologists, warden service staff, fish and wildlife board, and the public to develop regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across Vermont,” said Director of the Fish Division Eric Palmer. “These new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all water bodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.”

Some additional highlights include:

In certain lakes and ponds, the winter harvest season for trout will start Jan. 1.

You can keep eight trout from streams and rivers. This means eight total fish of any combination of brook, brown, or rainbow trout.

Many waters that were previously seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations.

All of these changes mean that the number of tables in the Fishing Guide is reduced from ten to three.

To get all the details, visit Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com where you can download a copy of the “2022 Fishing Guide & Regulations” or grab a hard copy at one of many license agent locations across the state.