Muzzleloader antlerless deer permit applications available

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are now available online at Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website and from license agents. A link to the information and online applications is on the home page.

The Fish & Wildlife Board met May 19 and set antlerless deer permit numbers for the fall deer hunting seasons.

Hunting for antlerless deer will be allowed statewide during the archery season. One deer of either sex will be allowed during the Oct. 23-24 youth and novice weekend hunt. The muzzleloader seasons Oct. 28-31 and Dec. 4-12 will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.

Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. They are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit.

“Yearling antler beam diameters, fawn weights, and other physical condition measures are declining or are below optimal levels in many areas, indicating that deer have exceeded the level their habitat can support long-term,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer project leader. “No population growth is expected in 2021, however, deer populations in seven WMUs will be above their respective population objectives. The goal is to reduce deer populations in those areas while stabilizing populations in other areas.”

The deadline to apply for a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit is Aug. 4.