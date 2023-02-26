WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District (CCCD) is excited to announce the continuation of the Monadnock Farm Share Program for its fifth year in 2023. Six Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) produce farms in the Monadnock Region have come together to ensure that farm fresh CSA vegetable shares are available and affordable for all interested community members in 2023.

The Farm Share Program provides limited-income Monadnock Region residents with the opportunity to support their local CSA farmer and receive reliable high-quality produce on a regular basis all season long. CSA Share prices are discounted through an innovative cost-share model. Through the program, participating families and individuals receive a discounted weekly vegetable share at 50% of its value.

Farmers raise funds to cover 15% of the program costs and 35% of program costs is provided by the the Center for Population Health at Cheshire Medical Center through the Healthy Monadnock Alliance. The customer is responsible to pay 50% of the total share cost.

Applications will be selected on a first come, first serve basis, and funding is limited. The CCCD will accept applications until March 30, or until available shares have been awarded.

Community members choose from a listing of participating farms throughout the region. This program was developed for limited income residents of the Monadnock Region. This program is made available for households who without the program would be unable to participate in a local community supported agriculture program.

This program is available to Monadnock Region residents who live at or below 250% of the federal poverty income limit, or have other reasons for needing assistance in participating in a farm share program.

Apply early to ensure you can participate in this exciting program. More information, applications, participating farms, and program eligibility, are available on the Conservation District website: www.cheshireconservation.org/farmshare

For assistance in completing your application, or to complete your application over the phone contact CCCD’s Community Engagement Director, Benée Hershon at 603-756-2988 ext. 3011

Interested applicants can also contact benee@cheshireconservation.org for additional information or assistance.

2023 Participating Farms include: