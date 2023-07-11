Mike Familant talks Bigfoot at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m., join Mike Familant, a New Jersey native, at the Springfield Town Library as he shares his 12-year experience of researching and tracking down North America’s most iconic cryptid, Bigfoot. Mike, a full-time lead investigator and producer of the show “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” has traveled from the Florida swamps to the North Country of Maine, and everywhere in between, in search of this large, bipedal hominid. He will present some extraordinary evidence backed by facts that he and his team have collected throughout his journey, along with some of the unfortunate experiences that come along with Bigfooting.

After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session, and Mike will be available for photographs and autographs. You can also find all of Mike’s shows, including “Squatchables,” on his YouTube channel, “Sussex County Bigfoot,” and follow his Facebook page, “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” to keep up with the team’s expeditions and newest evidence.

Mike is a 33-year-old EMT, firefighter, and graphic designer, who first got into Bigfooting in 2011 on an expedition in North Florida. He created his show, “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” in 2016, after becoming frustrated with the lack of true research expedition shows on TV. In 2018, he also created a docuseries called “Squatchables,” which was designed for people who are just getting into Bigfooting, sort of a “Bigfooting 101.”

All of Mike’s episodes and more can be found on his website, www.shadowofredeye.com. If there is one thing that Mike hopes people gain from his shows, it’s for families and friends to get off the couch and outside into nature to explore what this amazing world has to offer.

The Friends of Springfield Town Library have made this event free and available to everyone. If you have any inquiries, please feel free to contact the library at 802-885-3108.