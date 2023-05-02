Michael Tournay to speak to SoVerA

CHESTER, Vt. – Please join the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group (SoVerA) on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m. for a hybrid monthly meeting. SoVerA is excited to again host Michel Tournay, who will be discussing his adventures and experiences with solar eclipses. The in-person meeting will be at the Chester, Vt. town hall, and the virtual meeting will be available at www.zoom.us/j/94691230307.

Michel Tournay is the self-proclaimed “crazy Canadian who worked most of his life in the great Canadian north, and fell in love with the auroras and the polar bears.” In 1994, he saw his first solar eclipse, and was hooked. His famous post eclipse phrase: “where and when is the next one?” Chile, Guadelouppe, Africa, the North Pole, China; Easter island, where he met his future wife, Susan; Fiji, where he proposed; Svalbard, where they had their honeymoon, and the U.S.A., are among the places where he has been able to view his newly found obsession. Being retired for four and a half years now, Michel and his wife live in Sutton, in the eastern townships of Québec. Covid made them miss the 2020 eclipse in Chile, but now they are set to see the annular eclipse next October, and the total solar eclipse in 2024.

May’s presentation is all about who, what, where, when and why to see the eclipse in 2024. SoVerA hopes to see you there.