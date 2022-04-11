Master Gardener teaches webinar at Rockingham Library

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Organic gardener Henry Homeyer has been growing vegetables all his life and will share some of what he has learned in a free webinar on Saturday, April 16.

The program, open to all interested gardeners and homeowners, will be offered via Rockingham Library Zoom from 9–10 a.m. Although free to attend, donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by the Southeast Chapter of University of Vermont, Extension Master Gardeners.

To register, go to www.henryhomeyer2022.eventbrite.com. ADA accommodations may be available by request.

Henry will share methods for growing your own food, including artichokes, purple cauliflowers that set side shoots, and sorrel, a perennial green. He will include how to extend the season by building a hot box that will warm the soil using fermenting horse manure, and other techniques. He will be pleased to answer your gardening questions.

Henry Homeyer is a garden writer and the author of four gardening books including, “The Vermont Gardener’s Companion.” He writes a weekly gardening column that appears in a dozen newspapers and has been writing his column for over 20 years. He has taught sustainable gardening at Granite State College and has been a UNH Master Gardener for over 20 years.

The program is sponsored by the Southeast Chapter of the UVM Extension Master Gardeners in collaboration with the Rockingham Free Public Library.