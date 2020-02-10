Mammal tracking workshop with Lynn Levine

WALPOLE, N.H. – Join forester, naturalist, tracker, and author Lynn Levine for a mammal tracking workshop Sunday, March 8, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole, N.H. Participants will learn to think like the animals they are tracking and connect with the forested landscape. As we search the landscape for animal tracks, Lynn will stop at times to give tips on how to identify some of our native trees in winter. There will be a short indoor presentation to start the workshop with a chance to examine Levine’s collection of scat and fur.

Participants should dress for standing in the cold, and bring snowshoes and ice cleats if you have them. Trail conditions can be unpredictable.

Registration cost includes a copy of Lynn’s book, “Mammal Tracks and Scat: Life-size Pocket Guide.” Space is limited to 18, and registration is required on EventBrite at www.tinyurl.com/u4s2zxs or call Michael at 603-756-4179.