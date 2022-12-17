Ludlow Recreation End of Year Update 2022

LUDLOW, Vt. – As 2022 draws itself to a close, the winter is only just getting started. With new progress underway, the Ludlow Recreation Committee is excited to share the most recent updates. To start the season the Ludlow Parks and Recreation Department hosted a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning, a familiar race that this year benefited Black River Good Neighbor Service, raising over $500 in cash, toys, and food. As for regular events this winter, indoor soccer will be incorporated in the Ludlow Elementary Gym on Sundays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Furthermore, grade-school basketball is underway. Home games are hosted in the Ludlow Community Center. A huge shoutout to the players, parents, and coaches for all they do to represent community athletics programs.

Furthermore, and in time for the fresh snow, we are excited to share that new this year cross-country skiing will be available at the Fletcher Fields this winter. A huge thank you goes out to the Fletcher Farm Foundation for permission to do so. A huge debt of gratitude also goes out to the Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club who will groom the designated track for XC skiers. Aside from XC skiing, snowtubing will also be permissible once again at the West Hill facility.

Looking ahead to spring, the goal remains the same, to dredge and resand the swimming area and beach at West Hill. As that RFP is in the process of being finalized, one has been selected for the Mountain Biking Project that will be developed on the back 40, located behind the former high school baseball field. Since last spring, a local chapter of VMBA (Vermont Mountain Biking Association) has been formed, aptly named LAST for Ludlow Area Sports Trails. The grounds will be a municipal area for the community in the years to come. A contract is set for the Phase I track to be built this spring 2023.

Lastly, Dorsey Park has some great news, too. A new playground plan has been selected based on community input to update the current playground located between the building and tennis courts (which also received some much-needed maintenance this fall). As budgets are prepped, the Ludlow Recreation Committee is hopeful that a new upgraded playground will be available in the near future. And finally, the skate park upgrade has also begun. The structures will be demolished and a new 3K+ square foot skate park will be built. This was another feature that was long overdue renovation, and it is exciting to be able to see that come to fruition.

The Ludlow Recreation Committee is grateful to be able to share this progress with the community. A huge thank you goes out to everyone for their support. If you would like to get involved, the Rec Committee meets the second Tuesday of the month at 5 p.m. in the conference room at the Ludlow Community Center. Further information can be found at www.ludlowvtparksandrec.com, and thanks again, especially to our dedicated Rec Director Nick Miele. Merry Christmas, happy holidays, and happy New Year to everyone.