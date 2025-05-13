Ludlow fishing derby results

LUDLOW, Vt. – A total of 32 kids came out on a wet and chilly Saturday spring morning, May 10, for the annual Ludlow fishing derby. The winners were as follows.

Girls, age 1-5: first place, Freya; second place, Losettal Belcher; third place, Sadie Benson.

Girls, age 6-10: first place, Haidyn; second place, Lydia;

Girls, age 11-15: first place, Pearl Macginnis.

Boys, age 1-5: first place, Nolan; second place, Smith R.; third place, Jax.

Boys, age 6-10: first place, Zander.

Boys, age 11-15: first place, Theodore; second place, Cayden; third place, Maddox.

Congratulations to all of the winners!