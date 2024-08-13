Ludlow Fire Department to hold second annual Five Alarm 5K

LUDLOW, Vt. – This upcoming Labor Day weekend, the Ludlow Fire Department will be hosting the second annual Five Alarm 5K. Last year, 135 participants ran/walked in the 5K. The goal for the association is for this to become an annual event for Ludlow locals and those in neighboring communities, so the participation can continue to grow each coming year.

To preregister for the road race at a discounted rate visit www.pinnaclestrive.com. Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, with the race starting at 9:00 a.m. With every registration, the participant will be given a T-shirt to wear during the race. The regist ration fee goes to the Ludlow Firefighters Association to aid the local volunteer fire department in maintaining the safety of our local communities. The money gained from this event will also help aid the department in the recruitment of firefighters, purchasing new and up-to-date safety equipment, as well as retaining the volunteers they currently have.

The Ludlow Firefighters Association is hosting this road race in place of the auction that has been put on in years past. The goal the department is hoping to reach for this year’s race is 150 participants involved in the 5K. Each runner will be placed in an age category, where awards will be given in each category for different placements. The race will also be professionally timed, with each participant being given their respective time as they cross the finish line. Along with the monetary benefit towards the fire department, they would also like to promote a close sense of community through events such as these that allow families to spend the day outdoors together and engage with other members of the community who are participating.