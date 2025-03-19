Ludlow Community Garden 2025

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Community Garden is open to residents of Ludlow and neighboring towns. This has been possible thanks to the continued support of the Fletcher Farm Foundation, which allowed us to establish the garden on their grounds more than 24 years ago. It is located on Route 103, at the border between Ludlow and Proctorsville. Individual 10-foot by 10-foot plots are used to grow vegetables, flowers, herbs, and some fruits. Members take care of their own plots, as well as help maintain the common areas of this beautiful garden. Seeds are available only to garden members through our small seed library.

A separate enclosed area is dedicated to composting food scraps. This is an ongoing educational project, made possible through a Grow Grant from the New England Grassroots Environmental Fund, and support from Composting Association of Vermont, Vermont Community Garden Network, and the participation of UVM Extension Master Gardeners and Master Composters.

Fees for garden plots, and small or large raised beds, are per year, and include the use of all garden tools, hoses, carts, water, compost, some seeds, and other materials. Scholarship plots are available upon request. Plots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There are only a few plots and raised beds available for this year. If interested, please send an email with your full name, address, and phone number to Emma Hileman, at emma.hileman@gmail.com, or call her at 540-320-3399.

The garden will open mid to late April, depending on the weather. For more information, find “Ludlow Community Garden” on Facebook.