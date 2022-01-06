Londonderry opens new ice skating rink

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The One Londonderry Recreation Group invites everyone to the grand opening of the Derry Rink at the Mountain Marketplace behind Jake’s Restaurant on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served and we expect that the ice will be firm.

Construction began on the 120-foot by 50-foot skating rink area on Dec. 23, which needed an additional three truckloads of sand. 4-inch diameter plastic tubing forms the sides, which were installed on Dec. 28 along with a liner. Later that afternoon the rink was filled with water. Now it’s Mother Nature’s turn to ready the rink for skating.

One Londonderry is extremely grateful for the many businesses and community supporters who are making the Derry Rink a reality. Mountain Marketplace and Jake’s Restaurant provided the ideal, highly visible location. Chaves Excavation delivered the sand and Hunter Excavating prepared the rink’s foundation, both at no cost. The Phoenix Fire Department filled the rink with water. Typestries Signage is donating lawn signs and creating designs. Jamaica Cottage Shop generously donated five benches, where skaters can comfortably put on their skates. Through a generous donation from West River Builders, the purchase of a mini-Zamboni, called a Bambini, was also possible, which will resurface the ice when needed. Wantastiquet Rotary provided volunteers to set up the rink. 73 people donated nearly $12,000 through a GoFundMe campaign.

Moving forward, we hope to add a storage shed and lighting. Volunteers will be needed to help maintain the rink. If you would like to be part of this community project, go to www.onelondondery.org to make a contribution or volunteer.

One Londonderry relies on community donations, grants, and fundraising events to undertake projects and activities that foster sustainable and measurable impacts on our residents, our lands, and our structures. Your donation helps us create and sustain a thriving, healthy, and vibrant community for our residents, neighbors, and visitors.

Contact Bruce Frauman, P.O. Box 908, South Londonderry, VT 05155 for details. Bruce can also be reached at 802-379-6121 or bfrauman@gmail.com.