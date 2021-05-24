LONDONDERRY, Vt. – You are invited to participate in “Vermont Lady Beetle Atlas,” as part of the ongoing Londonderry Conservation Community virtual talk series.

Naturalist Julia Pupko from Vermont Center for Ecostudies will tell us everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Lady Beetles and more. Lady Beetles are adored by many, and who can blame them! Their bright patterns captivate the eyes and their reputation as pest predators make them a friend to farmers and gardeners.

Many of us are familiar with the nonnative Asian Lady Beetle, but did you know that 35 native lady beetle species have been historically documented in Vermont? Unfortunately, 12 of these species have not been seen since the 1970s. It’s a mystery we’re eager to solve. Join the Vermont Lady Beetle Atlas and help us find our missing beetles.

The program happens Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. Go to the Londonderry Conservation Commission’s Events page at https://tinyurl.com/Zoom-LCC where you’ll find complete instructions for joining by computer or telephone.

While you’re there, look for the link to LCC’s YouTube channel where you’ll be able to enjoy all of our past presentations.