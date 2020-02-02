Local river groups host Clean Water Cafés

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Connecticut River Conservancy and the Black River Action Team welcome community members to join a Clean Water Café. This casual conversation about clean water and the health of our local waterways will be held at the Trout River Brewing Company in Springfield, Vt., Friday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Kathy Urffer from CRC and Kelly Stettner from BRAT will be on hand to share information, answer questions, and celebrate our rivers with you. Please come to share your passion about and concerns for your rivers. Learn steps you can take to be an advocate and river steward. CRC and BRAT welcome your ideas, questions, comments, and stories. If you love our rivers, please join them and bring a friend.

Black River Action Team’s Kelly Stettner says, “As an all-volunteer organization, the Black River Action Team works to connect people to the river in all sorts of ways, from citizen science to recreation and much more. It is my hope to learn more from people how you want to connect with the river through this café opportunity.”

CRC’s river steward Kathy Urffer states, “We welcome this opportunity to engage in conversation with our neighbors and build a deeper relationship with and understanding of the waterways in our region as we continue to work to protect some of our most important public assets – our rivers. We look forward to holding additional Clean Water Cafés in the Connecticut River Watershed over the coming months.”

Light snacks will be provided with an optional open bar. Trout River Brewing Company is located in the 100 River St. health center complex; it is most easily reached from Pearl Street, just off Park Street, in Springfield Vt.

Please register at www.clean-water-cafe-vt.eventbrite.com.