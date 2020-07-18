Learn to hunt with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a new way for Vermonters to get started hunting through their recently established mentorship program, “Learn to Hunt: Mentor Meet-Ups.”

“This free, interactive, two-part program is designed for hunters over the age of 16 to pair with experienced mentors at a meet-and-greet this summer followed by a guided hunt this fall,” said education manager Alison Thomas. “Hunters will learn safe hunting practices, hunting strategies, hunting regulations, and season dates, and they will be able to apply what they have learned in a mentored hunt.”

Hunter education program coordinator Nicole Meier also mentioned, “The goal of this program is to eliminate the barrier to entry many new hunters face. A social support system is key for new hunters and we hope this program will help them build their hunting community.”

Interested hunters and mentors can attend one of the two meet-up sessions scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Kehoe Conservation Camp or Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Buck Lake Conservation Camp.

To sign up, visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-seminars. For more information about these events or the Hunter Education Program, please email HunterEducation@vermont.gov.

To protect the health and safety of all participants, physical distancing requirements will be in place. All participants must also wear a face covering at all times. Masks will not be provided, and participants should bring their own. Limited spaces are available, and registration is required. The deadline to enroll is one week prior to the scheduled session.