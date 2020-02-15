Jeffrey P. Smith farm scholarship now accepting applications

WALPOLE, N.H. – Does your child have interest in farms or gardening? Would he or she like to explore these interests this summer? The Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship endeavors to connect young people with agriculture and the natural world around them. Through this scholarship, the Monadnock Localvores hope to inspire the next generation of local farmers and local food supporters by giving regional children an opportunity, through summer camp, after school programs, or membership to NOFA NH, to experience sustainable farming practices first-hand and watch their efforts bear fruit.

We are now accepting applications for 2020 as well as donations to the scholarship fund. Applications are due by March 31, 2020 and donations are accepted throughout the year. For more information, to request application material, or to donate to the scholarship fund, please contact the Cheshire County Conservation District at 603-756-2988 ext.4 or amanda@cheshireconservation.org.

In 2019, 24 youth were awarded scholarships. We hope to accommodate as many children as funding can allow in 2020. More information is also available online at www.cheshireconservation.org/monadnock-localvores. If you are interested in receiving a paper copy, or a specified number of applications, please let us know and we would be happy to make them available.

During his lifetime, Jeff Smith, a former member of the Monadnock Localvore Steering Committee, was an enthusiastic supporter of sustainability and local agriculture. He firmly believed in the connection of all living things and stressed the importance of working in harmony with the systems of the universe. Seeing himself as a “steward” instead of an “owner” of the land, he felt the earth was entrusted to us for safekeeping during our lifetimes, to be passed along intact to future generations.

With an eager and vibrant sense of life, his every activity was geared towards improving the lives of others and the environment through giving freely of his time and efforts. To keep alive that vision, the Jeffrey P. Smith Farm Scholarship Program was initiated in August 2009. The program’s purpose is to send children to an area farm camp to discover the inherent rewards that come from cultivating with one’s hands and heart.

Food travels an average of 1,500 miles before it ends up on your dinner plate. The Localvore movement is working to change this statistic for the benefit of our health, palate, local farms, the environment, and the community. Now in its 15th year, the Monadnock Localvores continue to focus on encouraging the eating, growing, and buying of more local food.