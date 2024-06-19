REGION – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be conducting “Introduction to Fishing Clinics” open to the public throughout the summer.

“Families across Vermont often turn to fishing during the summer months for a popular family outing,” said Fish and Wildlife education specialist Corey Hart. “Our educational fishing programs provide new anglers with the information they need to be successful on the water, and additional programs will be added as the summer progresses.

“Join us for a hands-on evening of fishing fun at one of these clinics, which will be perfect for those who have never been fishing before, or for those looking to refresh their skills. Topics covered will include knot tying, fishing regulations, casting, ecology, and more.”

Three of the currently scheduled clinics focus on a general introduction to fishing. Our region will host one of them on Friday, June 28, from 6-8:30 p.m., at Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru, Vt. Register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/214606.