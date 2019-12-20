Ice fishing clinics start Jan. 11, 2020

REGION – Learning how to participate in an outdoor activity can be challenging, and ice fishing is a good example. Knowing this, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of free ice fishing clinics for anyone would like to learn about the latest proven ice fishing techniques.

“Our ice fishing clinics will be held from mid-January through February with the possibility that some dates may change according to ice and weather conditions,” said Fish and Wildlife Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Everyone is welcome no matter their experience level. We want this to be fun and helpful for all.”

Each clinic will last 2.5 to 3 hours, and exact location details will be given when people register for the event. Topics to be covered include ice safety, hole drilling, equipment and techniques, regulations and different techniques for different fish.

All participants will have the opportunity to practice what they have learned near the end of each event. Everyone is urged to wear clothing suitable for the weather conditions.

Pre-registration is required and can be done on Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Corey Hart at LetsGoFishing@vermont.gov or 802-265-2279 will be available for questions.

Ice fishing clinics for 2020: