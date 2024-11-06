How to prep perennials now for beautiful spring blooms

StatePoint – It’s a common misconception that once fall rolls around, perennials simply go dormant and don’t require maintenance until spring. But, fall is actually the perfect time to show perennials love.

In a recent Backyard Smart video, the lawn and garden experts at Exmark give the lowdown on prepping perennials for cold weather, so you can enjoy beautiful blooms come spring. Here’s what to know.

When plants become overcrowded, they compete for essential resources like water, air, and nutrients, which can hinder their growth. Dividing perennials helps distribute plants across your yard, maintaining a healthy size, preventing overcrowding, and reducing the risk of disease.

Generally, fall is the best time to divide perennial plants that bloom in spring and summer. Conversely, spring’s the best time to divide fall-blooming plants. But if you’re planning on dividing in fall, don’t wait too long. Get outside about four to six weeks before the ground freezes, or else your plants will be in for a rough winter. Be careful, as not every perennial needs to be divided every year. Most need it every three to five years, and some don’t need it at all. Do your research before you begin.

Make the necessary preparations to ensure your perennials properly take to their new homes. First, thoroughly water your plants a day or two beforehand, and cut them back so you can clearly see what you’re dealing with. Then, head out on a cloudy, dry day, and get to work.

Dig up plants around the roots, and gently lift them out of the ground, knocking away loose dirt and debris. For best results, dig outside the outermost part of plants that water drips from. You can either gently pull apart the roots with your hands, cut into them with a knife or spade, or use two gardening forks to wedge plants in half. Various perennials have different roots systems, so read up on the best method for the species.

You can typically get four to six new sections from a single plant. Just make sure each division has three to five shoots and a substantial, healthy root system. Afterwards, you’re free to plant your new divisions, rearrange existing beds, or share new plants with family or friends.

Even if you’re not dividing your perennials, it’s good to get one last thorough watering in before the first freeze. Leading up to that point, gradually wean perennials from regular watering to monthly watering throughout fall.

The general rule of thumb is to cut perennials back once they start to fade. However, there are exceptions. Some perennials should be left alone. Make sure you know what’s in your garden before beginning.

Once plants are situated, it’s time to layer up. Clear off old mulch so that the soil is exposed, and remove any weeds or grass peeking through. Then, spread on a 1- or 2-inch thick compost layer, followed by an equally thick mulch layer. The compost will gradually break down and release nutrients, promoting better root growth, better soil pH, and hardier plants come spring. The mulch provides insulation while protecting soil from erosion and compaction.

Cold weather doesn’t necessarily mean pests take a break from making a meal of plants. Many – such as slugs – will chow down on anything your garden has to offer, so stay attentive. Before mulching, lay down slug bait to send them packing.

To view the video, visit Exmark’s Backyard Life, a multimedia destination that provides tips on everything from gardening to outdoor hosting at www.backyard.exmark.com.

“Perennials make every garden pop, providing beautiful blooms year after year. Spend some time this fall making your springtime even brighter,” says Jamie Briggs, director of marketing at Exmark.