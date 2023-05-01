Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival on May 7

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – If you’re a wildlife enthusiast itching for spring, then be sure to check out the Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival on Sunday, May 7, on the Connecticut River in Rockingham, Vt. – presented by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society.

This is a family-friendly festival, with an emphasis on the wildlife and natural resources of Vermont. The festival will feature live animals, nature-focused walks, kids’ activities, presentations, demonstrations by environmental and nature organizations, and more – all focused on getting outdoors and enjoying nature.

“The Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival gives participants a chance to learn about our native wildlife and the importance of conserving their habitats so future generations can appreciate them as well,” said MaryBeth Adler, a state wildlife biologist with Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There are small suggested donations for individuals and families. Pets are not allowed.

Herricks Cove is located just off Route 5, less than three miles north of Bellows Falls.

