ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Herricks Cove Wildlife Festival Planning Committee has officially canceled the 2020 festival. The next festival will return in 2021 on first Sunday in May – May 2, 2021. The dedication of the new osprey platform will take place at a future date to be determined.

Information on next year’s festival will be posted on the Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society website at www.amasvt.org.