Hammond Cove & West Mountain shooting ranges closing after Dec 14

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department says its public shooting ranges in Hartland and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area will be closed for the winter after Dec. 14.

“We want to thank all of the people who have supported the operation of the two ranges in Windsor and Essex Counties which are essential to hunter skill development and the safe use of firearms,” said Alison Thomas, Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s education coordinator. “Both ranges will close for the winter and reopen next spring.”

Information about Vermont shooting ranges is available on Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com.