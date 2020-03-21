Hammond Cove Shooting Range opening April 2

HARTLAND, Vt. – The Hammond Cove Shooting Range in Hartland, Vt. will reopen for the season Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m.

The range operates under rules set forth by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Range users must sign in with an onsite range officer and have a valid Vermont hunting or fishing license or be the guest of someone who does. The hours of operation and range rules are listed below.

Range rules include:

A Vermont hunting or fishing license is required for users 15 years and older.

License holders can bring one guest, but after three visits that guest must purchase a license.

Shooting more than one round per second is prohibited.

Shooting long rifles or shotguns from the pistol bench is prohibited, as is shooting pistols from the rifle benches.

Unless otherwise posted, the range will be open April 1 to Dec. 14, Thursday through Monday.

On Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the range hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sundays, the range will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The range will be closed from Dec. 15 through March 31 and on all Vermont State and Federal Holidays, except for special events approved by the Commissioner.

To ensure these rules are followed, a range safety officer will be present when the range is open. Before using the range, shooters are urged to review the range rules on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website: www.vtfishandwildlife.com.