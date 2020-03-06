Guided exploration of Windsor Grasslands WMA

WINDSOR, Vt. – Here is a great opportunity to get in some good outdoor exercise and learn about Vermont’s wildlife and the different kinds of habitat they require.

On Saturday, March 21, wildlife biologist Chris Bernier with the Fish and Wildlife Department and forester Tim Morton with the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation will lead a free, guided exploration of the varied habitats at Windsor Grasslands Wildlife Management Area in Windsor from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The group will visit orchards, grasslands, a deer wintering area, and more with discussions on the unique nature of these habitats, the wildlife species that depend on them and the benefits and challenges of managing the area for the future.

To attend, please register on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at www.register-ed.com/events/view/158270.

Participants will meet at 1192 Marton Rd. in Windsor, Vt. Please bring snowshoes and wear appropriate clothing and footwear for being outdoors in winter, including extra layers, food and water, as well as binoculars if you have them.