Green Mountain National Forest to begin prescribed fires

REGION – The Green Mountain National Forest is planning prescribed fire operations beginning in April and continuing in May. We estimate this work to continue through the spring as weather conditions allow. We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation, to help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from wildfires.

Prescribed fires planned for the area include approximately 425 acres on the Manchester Ranger District in the counties of Rutland, Bennington, and Windsor.

Those areas may close to the public for several days for public safety. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. Go to fire.airnow.gov to find more detailed information about air quality. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.

Stay informed about the scheduled prescribed fires through the forest website, social media channels, and InciWeb, the interagency incident information system. We will notify county emergency management officials when burning begins.