Green Mountain National Forest restricts some overnight camping sites

RUTLAND, Vt. – USDA Forest Service officials in Vermont, in alignment with current federal and state guidance to ensure the health and safety of employees, visitors, and volunteers, are restricting overnight camping at designated campgrounds and shelters in addition to prohibiting the use of backcountry privies along the Appalachian Trail and Long Trail segments on the National Forest.

“These difficult decisions are not taken lightly. They consider the current risk to public health, the national effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the local community desire to access public lands,” said John Sinclair, forest supervisor of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests. “Restricting access to recreational sites or areas is a particularly difficult decision for the Forest Service, but health and safety concerns during this pandemic must be taken seriously.”

Areas impacted by the current Forest Closure include:

Rochester Ranger District: Bingo Campground, Chittenden Brook Campground, Moosalamoo Campground, and Silver Lake Campground.

Greendale Campground, Grout Pond Campground, Hapgood Pond Campground, Somerset Campground, and Old Job shelter. Appalachian Trail and Long Trail shelters and privies: Churchill Scott, Governor Clement, Clarendon, Stony Brook, Winturri, Thistle Hill, Happy Hill, Minerva Hinchey, Greenwall, Little Rock Pond, Big Branch, Lost Pond, Griffith Lake, Peru Peak, Bromley, Spruce Peak, Douglas, Stratton Pond, Story Spring, Kid Gore, Goddard, Melville Nauheim, Congdon, and Seth Warner.

While the Green Mountain National Forest has restricted activities at certain locations, the majority of the National Forest remains open. Please consider the following recommendations while recreating on your public lands: