Green Mountain National Forest offers virtual services

RUTLAND, Vt. – The Green Mountain National Forest is closing its offices and implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

Though the offices have gone virtual, the Green Mountain National Forest continues to remain open and operational, and we are committed to the continuity of our mission. Customers needing information, permits, and maps are encouraged to use the following information during regular business hours for prompt, customer service.

Forest Supervisor’s Office, Rutland: 802-747-6700

Rochester-Middlebury District Office, Rochester: 802-767-4261

Manchester District Office, Manchester: 802-362-2307

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said John Sinclair, Forest Supervisor. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district, www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmfl/home, for the latest office hours and availability.

Visitors to our National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.