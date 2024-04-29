Green Mountain Conservation Camp Workcation Weekends

REGION – The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to join them for fun-filled weekends to get the Green Mountain Conservation Camps (GMCC) ready for the 2024 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe Workcation Weekend will be May 11-12, and the GMCC Buck Lake Workcation Weekend will be May18-19.

“We look forward to Workcation Weekend all winter long,” said education specialist Hannah Phelps. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer, and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause – environmental education for today’s youth.”

Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to – one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins, or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

The Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury, and the Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. This is an excellent community service opportunity for Boy Scout and Girl Scout groups, as well as high school and college clubs. The Conservation Camps are looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.

For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, please email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov, or call 802-249-4199.

Vermont’s conservation camp program is unique, because it is sponsored and directed by the Fish and Wildlife Department professionals who conserve Vermont’s fish and wildlife species. Working biologists, foresters, wardens, and conservation educators teach young people about their role with Vermont’s forests, wetlands, wildlife, and fish through interactive activities.

The Green Mountain Conservation Camp program’s greatest strength is connecting young people to the outdoors. The camp program is sponsored in part through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.