Grace Cottage’s 11th annual Spring into Health 5K goes virtual

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Get out and get physical while maintaining social distancing. Run, walk, roll, or push your way to your own finish line. You choose the day and your course – it could even be on your treadmill if you wish. Registration is open now.

If you register by Tuesday, May 5, we’ll mail you an official Spring into Health 5K numbered runner’s bib that you can wear while doing your 5K. Please note: we won’t be doing t-shirts this year. Send us a photo of yourself wearing your runner’s bib by May 10, and we’ll post it on Grace Cottage’s Facebook page.

Want to help even more? Start a Facebook fundraiser so that others can encourage and applaud you by supporting Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or email info@gracecottage.org.

Grace Cottage’s Annual Spring into Health 5K is sponsored by People’s United Bank.