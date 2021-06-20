TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Sign up for Grace Cottage’s 16th Annual Tour de Grace bike rally, to be held Saturday, June 26, rain or shine.

Start any time between 8-10 a.m. at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, 185 Grafton Rd., Townshend, Vt.

The event follows the same loop as last year, approximately 17 miles on scenic back roads, along dirt trails, and through the historic Scott Covered Bridge – a different route from pre-pandemic years, so that no bussing is necessary. Return to Grace Cottage to celebrate your accomplishment.

Helmets are required; mountain bikes recommended. Rest stops with water and snacks are offered along the way and at the end.

This family-friendly ride is fun and allows for social distancing. Round up your family or a few friends, enjoy the beautiful scenery, get some exercise, and support Grace Cottage Hospital. Proceeds from this event help Grace Cottage continue to provide essential healthcare services.

Can’t make it to Townshend that day? You can do a virtual Tour de Grace on your own. Sign up and send us your photo, and we’ll post it in our 2021 Tour de Grace photo album on Facebook.

Register at www.gracecottage.org. The first 125 to register get a Tour de Grace performance t-shirt; t-shirt is not included for virtual riders. For more information, email info@gracecottage.org or call 802-365-9109.