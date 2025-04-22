Grace Cottage open farm fundraiser

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – There will be a spring open farm fundraiser event on Saturday, May 3, to benefit local nonprofit Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital, hosted by Big Picture Farm, a small, family-owned animal-welfare-approved, hillside goat dairy and farmstead, confectionary, and creamery, located in Townshend, Vt.

Tickets to this event are limited and must be purchased in advance on Big Picture Farm’s website, www.bigpicturefarm.com. All ticket sale proceeds will go directly to Grace Cottage, to help them continue offering rural health services to our local community.

This family friendly event is a great way to celebrate community, so bring your picnic blankets, enjoy the picturesque scenery, live music, community camaraderie, and of course, goats.

“We’re really excited to be able to invite everyone to the farm, especially at the height of (goat) kidding season. There will be puddles and puddles of goats to snuggle with when you’re here,” says Louisa Conrad, farm co-owner.

“Our goal as a business is spelled out in our name – Big Picture Farm – and we wanted to find a way to help celebrate community and its importance to all of us while supporting a great nonprofit that benefits so many of our community members,” says Lucas Farrell, co-owner and Grace Cottage Board member volunteer.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.bigpicturefarm.com, and are nonrefundable.

This event is rain or shine. No dogs or pets allowed.