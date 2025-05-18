Glacial history walk at Cavendish Gorge

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On May 31, at 10 a.m., Cheryl Cox, retired geologist and science educator, will lead a glacial history walk and discussion at Cavendish Gorge. During this visit, we will learn about the site’s formation and the glacial history of the area. Starting at the sand and gravel pits, we will view the gorge from below, then walk up to the dam at the top of the gorge.

Meetup is at 10 a.m., at the picnic area by the GMP transfer station on Power Plant Road, just off Route 131 in Cavendish. There is plenty of parking at the station, as well as along the road.

Be sure to wear shoes suitable for hiking on uneven terrain. In the event of rain, the walk will be postponed to the following Saturday, June 1, at the same time. For more information, contact Robin at cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com, or call 802-417-5324.