Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

REGION – Girls on the Run Vermont (GOTRVT) needs coaches. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires students in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident. The 10-week program incorporates movement into its curriculum to empower participants to develop critical life skills, build confidence, cultivate positive connections with peers, manage their emotions, and stand up for themselves and others. Volunteer coaches utilize a curriculum to engage teams of girls in fun, interactive lessons. Over 500 volunteer coaches will facilitate lessons for the spring season that begins the week of March 17 statewide. Teams meet twice a week for 90 minutes, and the program culminates with all teams participating in one of two noncompetitive, celebratory 5K events in Essex and Manchester, Vt.

Coaches do not need to be runners. Girls on the Run Vermont provides training, so volunteers have all the tools needed to facilitate the season and to have a positive coaching experience. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check. GOTRVT welcomes high school students to volunteer as junior coaches. Please visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details, or email info@girlsontherunvermont.org.

Participant registration opens on Wednesday, Feb. 26, for southern teams attending the Manchester 5K. More information about the program and registration can be found on Girls on the Run Vermont’s website, www.gotrvt.org.

Locations, in Windham and Windsor counties that still need coaches are: Academy School, Brattleboro Community Team, Dummerston Elementary (Heart & Sole), Flood Brook Union, Grafton Elementary, Oak Grove School, St. Michael School, Townshend Elementary School, Vernon Elementary, Wardsboro Elementary, Westminster Center School, Barnard Academy, Bethel Elementary, Hartland Elementary, Marion Cross School, Ottauquechee School, and Sharon Elementary.

Girls on the Run Vermont is pleased to announce the hiring of a new development manager. Katie Keidel, of Jericho, joins GOTRVT with a background in both education and development. As the mother of an elementary school-age child, Keidel recognizes the value in the Girls on the Run programming, appreciating that it was created to nurture the social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of girls at an impressionable age. Says Keidel, “Empowering girls to reach their fullest potential and become active, engaged members of the community is essential. I am eager for the day when my own daughter can participate in this fantastic program.”