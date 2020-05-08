Free online Lyme Disease prevention curriculum for children in Vermont

REGION – May is Lyme and Tickborne Disease Awareness Month. With Vermont children schooling and playing at home, tick bite prevention is extremely important. Students can learn about tick bite prevention and how to identify signs and symptoms of a tickborne illness with one of three interactive curriculums for children in elementary, middle, and high school.

Vermont consistently ranks among the highest states in the U.S. for incidence of Lyme disease. According to the CDC, children between 3-14 are at the highest risk of contracting Lyme disease.

Instructions about how to access the Global Lyme Alliance Lyme Prevention Curriculum and links are available online at www.VTLyme.org, or at www.globalymealliance.org.

Tick-bite prevention and early diagnosis will help Vermont’s children stay health and can prevent long-term health complications from a tickborne disease. VTLyme.org encourages educators and parents to help young children access this free prevention curriculum and to consider giving older students extra credit for completing the short and informative online workbook.

Many Vermonters know about Lyme disease symptoms such as joint pain, fever, and a bull’s-eye rash, but children may have a unique presentation of tickborne illnesses that can include vision problems, headaches, stomachaches, sudden anxiety, light and sound sensitivity, lethargy, and irregular rashes. The Vermont Department of Health’s 2014 Lyme Surveillance Report showed less than half of Vermont children with confirmed case of Lyme disease had a bull’s-eye rash that year. Other tickborne diseases present in Vermont may have different symptoms and treatments than Lyme disease.