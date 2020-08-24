Four states, nine projects, $2 million for rivers and local economies

REGION – This year, the Connecticut River Conservancy is aiming to complete nine river restoration projects across all four Connecticut River states – New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. These projects will restore natural river flow, improve wildlife habitat, and protect clean water. They will also pump more than $2 million into local economies and local businesses like plant nurseries, tree planting crews, construction crews, engineering and design firms, and more.

CRC’s river restoration projects include: stream bank stabilization with large wood in Lisbon, N.H.; dam removal and culvert upgrade already complete in Perkinsville, Vt.; dam removal at Magic Mountain in Londonderry, Vt.; habitat improvements with large wood additions in Windham, Vt.; two berm removals reconnecting the Green River to its floodplain in Vermont; stream bank stabilization with large wood in Colrain, Mass.; stream bank stabilization and culvert upgrade in Colrain, Mass.; and living shoreline in Fenwick, Conn.

“We always say that a healthy environment and healthy economy go hand in hand, and it couldn’t be any more true right now,” says Ron Rhodes, river steward for CRC. “We’re thrilled that our river restoration work can help boost the local economies during these difficult times. And we are proud of the partnerships we have been able to forge over the past decade that have resulted in nearly 350 miles of stream being restored and opened to fish passage.”

David Sagan, private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service notes, “Each time we remove an old dam, replace a bridge or culvert in the Connecticut River watershed, it has far-reaching benefits to the wildlife and people that depend on it. We are pleased to be a part of the team helping to remove a dam.”

In addition to these nine river restoration projects, CRC and partners planted more than 6,400 trees this past spring and has 13 more tree planting projects lined up for this fall.

To learn more about CRC, or to make a contribution to help protect your rivers, visit www.ctriver.org.